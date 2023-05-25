Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares in the company, valued at $97,549,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,909,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,033. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fastly by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

