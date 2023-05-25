FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading Down 0.1%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.
FFW Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.26.
About FFW
FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.
