FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading Down 0.1%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

FFW Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.26.

About FFW

(Get Rating)

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.