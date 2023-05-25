Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 271.7% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

