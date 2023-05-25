Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the April 30th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Finch Therapeutics Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 166,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 93.74% and a negative net margin of 25,084.36%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

