First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,842 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 75,092,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,524,934. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

