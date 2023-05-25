First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,182,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,010. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

