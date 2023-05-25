First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.84. 988,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

