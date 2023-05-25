First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 13,327 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

