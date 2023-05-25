First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.62. 1,689,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,319. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.93 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

