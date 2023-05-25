First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $198.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.12 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,409 shares of company stock worth $12,065,073 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Solar by 166.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

