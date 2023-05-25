First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 3,691.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

