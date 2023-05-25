First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.