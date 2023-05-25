First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.24. 48,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 63,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
