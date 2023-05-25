First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.24. 48,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 63,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4,197.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after purchasing an additional 416,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,218.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 794,698 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 287.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 229,688 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

