First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 564,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 115,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
