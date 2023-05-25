First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 564,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 115,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 142.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

