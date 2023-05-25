First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 564,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 115,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 142.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.