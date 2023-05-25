First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.43. 52,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 98,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

