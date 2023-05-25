First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05. 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 122.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

