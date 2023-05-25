First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 60,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 183,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $262.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
