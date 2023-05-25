First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 60,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 183,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $262.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

