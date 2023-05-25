First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.91 and last traded at $67.07. Approximately 8,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 26,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.
The company has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
