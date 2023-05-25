First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.91 and last traded at $67.07. Approximately 8,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 26,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,172,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.