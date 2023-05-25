First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.84 and last traded at $63.85. 77,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 90,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
