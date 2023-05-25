First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.84 and last traded at $63.85. 77,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 90,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

