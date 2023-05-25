First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBSGet Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.67. Approximately 497,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 643,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

