First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.67. Approximately 497,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 643,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.