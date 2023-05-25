First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.67. Approximately 497,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 643,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

