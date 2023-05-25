First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. 5,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
