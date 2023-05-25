First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNYGet Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. 5,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 30,554 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

