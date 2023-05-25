First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.3% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 639,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,852. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

