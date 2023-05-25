First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.47. Approximately 73,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 46,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 115,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

