First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABAGet Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.47. Approximately 73,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 46,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 115,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

