First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 35,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 90,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.