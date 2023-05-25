First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Down 73.2% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the April 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXL traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.60. 35,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,271. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $995.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

