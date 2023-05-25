First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. 4,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

