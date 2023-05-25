First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. 4,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
