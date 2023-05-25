First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading Down 3.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.84 and last traded at $58.84. 262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

