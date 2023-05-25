First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.04 and last traded at $78.12. Approximately 26,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $754.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
