First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.04 and last traded at $78.12. Approximately 26,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $754.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

