First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.04 and last traded at $78.12. Approximately 26,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
