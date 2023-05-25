First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.04 and last traded at $78.12. Approximately 26,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 80,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 59.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $529,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

