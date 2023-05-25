First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

FGB stock remained flat at $2.87 during trading on Thursday. 26,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,100. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

