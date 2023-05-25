First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Trading 0% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDGet Rating) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.40. 374,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 669,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,381,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after purchasing an additional 907,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 734,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after buying an additional 702,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 402,847 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.