First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Trading 0% Higher After Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.40. 374,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 669,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,381,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after purchasing an additional 907,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 734,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after buying an additional 702,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 402,847 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

