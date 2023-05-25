Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15,719.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($200.25) to £164 ($203.98) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($171.64) to £160 ($199.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

