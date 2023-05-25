Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 73.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

