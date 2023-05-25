Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday. Williams Trading lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

