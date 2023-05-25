Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

