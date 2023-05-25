ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Insider Samuel J. Fleischmann Sells 1,581 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,477.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 30,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet lowered ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

