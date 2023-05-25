Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 24,710 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 178.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

