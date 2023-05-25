Freemont Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 31,029,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,687,383. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

