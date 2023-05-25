Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,776,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,337,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average is $171.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

