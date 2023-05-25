Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FMS opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.