Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle Sells 23,800 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,152.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Frontier Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 547,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,239. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

