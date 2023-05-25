Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FDCHF remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Funding Circle from CHF 140 to CHF 70 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
About Funding Circle
Funding Circle Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan platform for small and medium enterprise. Its solutions include recovery loan scheme, small business loan, and business finance. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Developing Markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funding Circle (FDCHF)
