Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.