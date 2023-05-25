Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.