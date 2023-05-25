GateToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $460.70 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $460.70 million and approximately $968,698.30 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00017961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,268.65 or 1.00145712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002452 BTC.

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,806 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,806.2627947 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.69372565 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,365,581.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

