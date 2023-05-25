Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 2.4%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 220,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 187,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

