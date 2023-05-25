Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Genfit Stock Performance
Shares of Genfit stock remained flat at $4.14 during trading on Thursday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.
About Genfit
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genfit (GNFTF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.