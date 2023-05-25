Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

Shares of Genfit stock remained flat at $4.14 during trading on Thursday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

