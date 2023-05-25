Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $270.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNGBY. Pareto Securities cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

GNGBY stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.25. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Getinge AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.