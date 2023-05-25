Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 971,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 706,914 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,892 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $66,061,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

