GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 42,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GigaMedia

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

