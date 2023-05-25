Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.33. 3,728,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.