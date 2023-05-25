Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 1,887 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,205. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.21. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

